Garde Capital Inc. Invests $401,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,538,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,206,550,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,662,310. The company has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average of $70.15. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $101.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

