Garde Capital Inc. Invests $460,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $65.24. The company had a trading volume of 739,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,870. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

