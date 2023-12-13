Garde Capital Inc. Invests $486,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.03. 1,648,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,436,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.