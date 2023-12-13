Garde Capital Inc. Invests $573,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93,018 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,878,000 after acquiring an additional 124,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CLX traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.60. The company had a trading volume of 180,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,766. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 209.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.47. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.53.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

