Garde Capital Inc. Invests $936,000 in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hagerty by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hagerty by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hagerty Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HGTY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,221. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.25 and a beta of 0.79. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Hagerty had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $275.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

