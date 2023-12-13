Garde Capital Inc. Makes New $493,000 Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.22. 1,720,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,715,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.88.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

