Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 1,812 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.36% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $13,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,723,000 after acquiring an additional 36,848 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.96. The company had a trading volume of 34,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,299. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $98.03.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.