Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 5,378 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $255,201,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $241,435,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,318. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average is $60.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $72.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

