Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 73,100 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4,793.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.0% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,868,000 after acquiring an additional 40,646 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,639,000 after acquiring an additional 78,465 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $167.96. 389,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,363. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $168.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

