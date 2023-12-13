Garde Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,800 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 56,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $152.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,954. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

