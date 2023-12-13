Garde Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,500 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.54. The company had a trading volume of 145,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.99 and a 12-month high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.