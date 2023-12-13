Garde Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Snowflake by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.2 %

SNOW stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,338. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.53. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $196.66. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of -72.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $2,036,487.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,910 shares of company stock worth $33,484,102 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.37.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

