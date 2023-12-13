Garde Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,173,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,675,346. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $199.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.43 and a 200-day moving average of $182.07.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.