Garde Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,728,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.88. The company had a trading volume of 311,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,052. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.09.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.