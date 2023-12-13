Garde Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period.

BATS EZU traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $46.65. 2,194,400 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.28.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

