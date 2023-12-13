Garde Capital Inc. Sells 19,742 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,742 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,324 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,588,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,454,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,325,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after purchasing an additional 220,339 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 620,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,667. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

