Garde Capital Inc. Sells 2,601 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 46,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

USRT stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.05. 38,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.76. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.75.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

