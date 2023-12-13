Garde Capital Inc. Sells 7,143 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 94,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,317,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,846,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,233,430. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $244.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.