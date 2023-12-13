Garde Capital Inc. Takes $2.32 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 338,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,572,000 after buying an additional 32,302 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,502,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.41. The company had a trading volume of 147,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,663. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $141.44 and a 12-month high of $169.41.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

