Garde Capital Inc. Takes $255,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 39.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.26. 757,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,985. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.07.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

