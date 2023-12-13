Garmin Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Garmin has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Garmin has a dividend payout ratio of 51.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Garmin to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $125.49 on Wednesday. Garmin has a 1-year low of $89.25 and a 1-year high of $125.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average of $108.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 29.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Garmin by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Garmin by 7.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1,280.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 96,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 235,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,885 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

