GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $8.13

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.13, but opened at $7.89. GDS shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 99,680 shares changing hands.

GDS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in GDS by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 169,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 35,298 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in GDS by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in GDS by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

