Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $122.13 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

