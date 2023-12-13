Getaround (GETR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 14th. Analysts expect Getaround to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Getaround Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GETR traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. 27,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,901. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. Getaround has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.28.

Get Getaround alerts:

Institutional Trading of Getaround

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getaround in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Getaround in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getaround during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getaround during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getaround during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

About Getaround

Getaround, Inc operates an online marketplace for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company offers Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace connects guests who want instant access to cars nearby 24/7 for a variety of use cases. It rents convertibles, minivan, luxury, cargo van, SUV/jeep, coupe/sedan, pickup truck, and hatchback/wagon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getaround Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getaround and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.