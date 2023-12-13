GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Down to $14.20

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.20, but opened at $13.52. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 492,991 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 7.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $533.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

