GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Down to $14.20

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.20, but opened at $13.52. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 492,991 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 7.7 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GigaCloud Technology
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.