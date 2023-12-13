GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.55

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.55 and last traded at $61.46, with a volume of 687576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

GitLab Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.34.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $7,281,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GitLab news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iv, sold 33,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $1,623,490.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 657,578 shares in the company, valued at $31,807,047.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $7,281,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,174 shares of company stock valued at $29,041,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $1,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 654.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,189,000 after purchasing an additional 682,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GitLab by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 51,977 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in GitLab by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

