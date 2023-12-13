Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 113.8% from the November 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Global Self Storage Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SELF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 23,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,127. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. Global Self Storage has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 million, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.20.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter. Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.60%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is 145.01%.

In other Global Self Storage news, insider Corp Tuxis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,938.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill bought 7,200 shares of Global Self Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,241.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Corp Tuxis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 291,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,938.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SELF. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 620.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 66,688 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 26.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 42,212 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Global Self Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

