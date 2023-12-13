Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Stake Lowered by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned about 0.32% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 165.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CATH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.95. 3,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,035. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

