GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Trading Up 4.9%

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.48 and last traded at $55.08. Approximately 358,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,476,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFS shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.71.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. Research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 20.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 54.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after buying an additional 330,886 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 63,726.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 19,118 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 4.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,115.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 172,826 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

