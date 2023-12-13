Goepper Burkhardt LLC Has $7.66 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.6% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $887,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 290,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $140.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

