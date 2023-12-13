Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Gap Up to $2.40

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.46. Gogoro shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 24,282 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogoro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $590.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $91.75 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Gogoro by 107.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gogoro in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Gogoro in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogoro by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 19,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

