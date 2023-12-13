Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG) Director Ravi Sood Acquires 3,135,000 Shares

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) Director Ravi Sood acquired 3,135,000 shares of Golconda Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$470,250.00.

Golconda Gold Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of CVE:GG traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.16. 3,341,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,155. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Golconda Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.46.

Golconda Gold Company Profile

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd.

