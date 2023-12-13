Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG) Director Ravi Sood Acquires 3,135,000 Shares

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) Director Ravi Sood acquired 3,135,000 shares of Golconda Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$470,250.00.
Golconda Gold Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of CVE:GG traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.16. 3,341,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,155. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Golconda Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.46.
Golconda Gold Company Profile
