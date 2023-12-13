Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GORO

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of GORO stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $23.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gold Resource by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 27,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 59.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 105,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 89.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.