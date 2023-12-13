Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Great American Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GTPS opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. Great American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.
About Great American Bancorp
