Great American Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:GTPS)

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Great American Bancorp Price Performance
GTPS stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12. Great American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $35.50.
Great American Bancorp Company Profile
