Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Up 388.6% in November

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 388.6% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Great Pacific Gold Price Performance

FSXLF stock opened at 0.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.34. Great Pacific Gold has a 52-week low of 0.21 and a 52-week high of 0.58.

Get Great Pacific Gold alerts:

About Great Pacific Gold

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Great Pacific Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper deposits in Papua New Guinea and Australia. Its projects include the Arau Project located in the Kainantu region, Eastern Highlands Province; and the Kesar Creek Project and Wild Dog Project located in Papua New Guinea.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Pacific Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Pacific Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.