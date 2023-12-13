Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) PT Lowered to $3.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.90 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TV. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 901,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,156. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

