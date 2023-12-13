Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Down to $26.79

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.79, but opened at $26.12. Guardant Health shares last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 168,755 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.25 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 137.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

