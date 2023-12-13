Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of HALL opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 231.53% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

