Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.42. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.54. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $144.99.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.89%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

