Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Sells 680 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 8.3% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,749,926. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

