HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Up 4%

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.64. 1,963,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,911,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCP. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.26.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 14,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $323,510.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 546,408 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,059. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 82.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 94.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

