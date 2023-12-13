HC Wainwright Weighs in on Mitek Systems, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mitek Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mitek Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on MITK

Mitek Systems Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MITK opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $526.11 million, a PE ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Mitek Systems

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $43,476.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 7,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $78,648.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,061.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $43,476.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,648 shares of company stock valued at $964,506. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 27.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at $440,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 28.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 718,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 161,246 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

(Get Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.