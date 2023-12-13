HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Cut by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for 2.6% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.3 %

HCA stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $262.20. 90,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,747. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.85. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.