HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Position Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,731 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $21,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,877,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,044,000 after buying an additional 2,627,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,419,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,791,000 after buying an additional 1,667,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,859,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,039,000 after buying an additional 1,512,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $64.31. The company had a trading volume of 390,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,156. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.06. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $55.95 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

