Head-To-Head Comparison: Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) versus Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH)

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) and Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Pathward Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Banc of California pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pathward Financial pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banc of California has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banc of California is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Pathward Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Banc of California shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Pathward Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $354.32 million 2.00 $120.94 million $1.75 7.04 Pathward Financial $577.38 million 2.35 $163.62 million $6.01 8.69

This table compares Banc of California and Pathward Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pathward Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California. Banc of California is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pathward Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Banc of California has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathward Financial has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and Pathward Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 20.18% 8.65% 0.89% Pathward Financial 22.80% 24.95% 2.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Banc of California and Pathward Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 3 0 0 2.00 Pathward Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Banc of California currently has a consensus target price of $16.20, suggesting a potential upside of 31.44%. Pathward Financial has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.15%. Given Banc of California’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Pathward Financial.

Summary

Pathward Financial beats Banc of California on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banc of California

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management solutions; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, remote deposit, and online and mobile banking services; and automated teller machine services. The company offers its products and services to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts. The company also provides commercial finance product comprising term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium finance, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; consumer credit products; other consumer financing services; tax services, which includes short-term refund advance loans and short-term electronic return originator advance loans; and warehouse financing services. In addition, it issues prepaid cards; and offers payment solutions, such as acceptance, processing, and settlement of credit card and debit card payments. The company was formerly known as Meta Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pathward Financial, Inc. in July 2022. Pathward Financial, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

