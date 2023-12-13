Head-To-Head Contrast: Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) versus Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Analog Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $4.61 billion 0.37 $1.82 billion $9.48 2.33 Analog Devices $12.31 billion 7.70 $3.31 billion $6.54 29.20

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Daqo New Energy. Daqo New Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33 Analog Devices 0 5 16 0 2.76

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Daqo New Energy and Analog Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus target price of $38.57, suggesting a potential upside of 74.43%. Analog Devices has a consensus target price of $205.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.44%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 27.79% 11.36% 9.85% Analog Devices 26.94% 14.18% 10.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.4% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Analog Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Analog Devices beats Daqo New Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs. It also offers amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure; and micro-electro-mechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes for sense rotation, inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, and broadband switches for radio and instrument systems, as well as isolators. In addition, the company provides digital signal processing and system products for numeric calculations. It serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, instrumentation, aerospace, defense and healthcare, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as online. Analog Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

