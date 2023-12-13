Head to Head Contrast: NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) & Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Free Report) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NEXTDC and Fidelity National Information Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXTDC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services $14.65 billion 2.34 -$16.72 billion ($40.94) -1.41

NEXTDC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fidelity National Information Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXTDC N/A N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services -180.32% 13.89% 5.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NEXTDC and Fidelity National Information Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXTDC 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fidelity National Information Services 1 7 10 1 2.58

Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.05%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than NEXTDC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats NEXTDC on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEXTDC

NEXTDC Limited develops and operates data centers in Australia. The company offers Data Centre colocation solutions, such as rackspaces, cages and suites, rack spaces, private cages, private suites, high performance computing, remote hands, and amenities; mission critical spaces; data centre migration and relocation; e-waste recycling, IT asset destruction and disposal, and carbon neutral solutions; build-to-suit and wholesale data center solutions; disaster recovery and business continuity solutions; security and compliance solutions; and edge data centers. It also provides self-service portals comprising ONEDC, which offers access to real-time data and insights that streamline management; and AXON that allows interconnection of digital services and platforms. NEXTDC Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, enterprise acquiring, and ecommerce solutions. The Capital Market Solutions segment provides investment operations and data, lending, trading and processing, and treasury and risk solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

