Head-To-Head Review: Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) versus Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Paramount Group pays out -33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vornado Realty Trust pays out -18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Paramount Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Paramount Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Paramount Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group -12.54% -2.10% -1.10% Vornado Realty Trust -17.99% 3.41% 1.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paramount Group and Vornado Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Paramount Group and Vornado Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $734.35 million 1.58 -$36.40 million ($0.42) -12.73 Vornado Realty Trust $1.80 billion 2.79 -$346.50 million ($2.02) -13.05

Paramount Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vornado Realty Trust. Vornado Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Paramount Group and Vornado Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 2 1 1 0 1.75 Vornado Realty Trust 6 5 0 0 1.45

Paramount Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.40, suggesting a potential downside of 17.68%. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $21.27, suggesting a potential downside of 19.30%. Given Paramount Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than Vornado Realty Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Paramount Group has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paramount Group beats Vornado Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Group

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.