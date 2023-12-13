Head-To-Head Review: PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) & First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of First Community shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of First Community shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and First Community’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A First Community 16.31% 10.28% 0.73%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A First Community 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and First Community, as reported by MarketBeat.

First Community has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.93%. Given First Community’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Community is more favorable than PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and First Community’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Community $62.69 million 2.34 $14.61 million $1.64 11.77

First Community has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk.

Summary

First Community beats PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products. It also provides cash management; insurance; investment banking; remittance; refinancing; and pension funds. In addition, the company offers debit and credit cards; SMS, Internet, and phone banking services, as well as automated teller machines; treasury services; transactional banking products, such as payment, collection, and liquidity management services; working capital, investment credit, bank guarantee, local letter of credit, and letter of credit; and customer analysis and portfolio management services. Further, it provides facilities for foreign exchange services; investment products, such as government, retail, and company bonds; transaction derivatives; BNIFX, a web-based digital platform to conduct non-physical forex transactions directly with BNI treasury dealers; local currency settlement; and trade finance services, which include export and import LC and non-LC, standby letter of credit, bill collection financing, open account financing, and BNI Trade Online, a digital service to submit requests for trade transactions online. The company serves agriculture, telecommunication, food and beverage, oil and gas, mining, chemicals, construction, electricity, and wholesale and retail. PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Jakarta Pusat, Indonesia.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that consist of secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides other banking services, which include online banking, internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, travelers checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; investment advisory services; and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

